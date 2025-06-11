Apple introduced iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26. What’s new?

Apple has introduced major updates to its operating systems for smartphones, tablets and smartwatches – iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26.

Apple has announced iOS 26, which introduces a redesigned design called Liquid Glass and a number of new features focused on the convenience of everyday use. The update will be available for iPhone 11, iPhone SE second generation and later models.

The new iPadOS 26 is called the biggest update for iPad ever. Among the key changes are the redesigned Liquid Glass design, improved windowing, integration of Apple Intelligence functions, improved file management, as well as new capabilities for working with audio and video.

WatchOS 26 is scheduled for release in the fall. Among the main innovations are the redesigned Liquid Glass interface and the Workout Buddy function

What’s new in iOS 26

The updated visual style of iOS 26 has touched the lock screen – now the clock can be scaled to almost the entire screen. The interface has been redesigned in the Camera application: some of the controls are now hidden to simplify visual perception. In the Safari browser, tabs are displayed in a floating panel, which frees up more space for content.

The Phone application has added call filtering functions, including the ability to automatically answer on behalf of the user and support for messages in case of no connection.

In iMessage, you can now change the background of correspondence, using both the proposed options and your own images, including those generated through Image Playground. The ability to create polls in chats has been added, and the Apple Intelligence system will suggest where it may be appropriate. In group chats, indicators have appeared that show who is typing a message.

The Visual Intelligence system allows you to recognize objects on the screen and search for information about them. In one example provided by Apple, a user identifies a jacket model in a photo through visual search, and then – if necessary – turns to ChatGPT for clarification. Genmoji’s generative function allows you to create emojis by combining existing ones, or generate them based on a text description.

Apple Music now has a function for translating song lyrics and their pronunciation, and AutoMix provides smooth transitions between tracks. Users can pin favorite artists and playlists.

Apple Maps can now analyze routes, warn about traffic jams, and share saved routes with other users. There are also improvements to the work with the history of visits.

The new “Games” app combines downloaded games from the App Store and Apple Arcade.

iOS 26 will be available for devices starting with iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2nd generation.

List of devices that will receive iOS 26

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2-го поколения и новее)

What’s new in iPadOS 26

iPadOS 26 features an updated window arrangement mechanism, so you can see all your open windows at once and intuitively arrange them in a tiled format. The innovation is compatible with Stage Manager mode and supports the use of external displays to organize your workspace.

Users who use iPad for school or work have access to new features: Preview makes it easier to edit PDF documents, and in the standard Files application, you can drag folders to the Dock and assign default applications to open certain file types.

iPadOS 26 expands AI-powered features. Live translation is now available in Messages, FaceTime, and calls. Incoming messages, including group messages, are automatically translated into the desired language. FaceTime displays subtitles with simultaneous translation while preserving the original voice. On phone calls, the translation is played back in real time.

The update allows you to perform resource-intensive tasks in the background, such as exporting videos from Final Cut Pro. Users can also select different audio and video sources for individual apps. Voice isolation improves the quality of recording during video calls and filming.

List of devices that will receive iPadOS 26

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12,9″ (3-го поколения и новее)

iPad Pro 11″ (1-го поколения и новее)

iPad Air (M3)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (3-го поколения и новее)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8-го поколения и новее)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5-го поколения и новее)

What’s New in watchOS 26

WatchOS 26 is scheduled for release this fall. Key features include a redesigned Liquid Glass interface and Workout Buddy, which uses AI to personalize workouts.



The updated Liquid Glass style is based on transparent, multi-layered elements with rounded shapes, reminiscent of the design of visionOS. The new visual approach extends to controls, notifications, navigation, Smart Stack and an updated Photos watch face with animated liquid numbers.

The Workout Buddy feature analyzes the user’s workout and activity data, offering real-time tips and advice. Recommendations are voiced, adapting to the pace and type of workout, reminiscent of working with a personal trainer.

The Workout app has four additional buttons in the corners of the screen for quick access to important functions. You can set up automatic playback of music or podcasts, and Apple Music will independently select a playlist based on the type of workout and user preferences.

The updated Smart Stack now takes into account the context, sensory data and daily habits of the Apple Watch owner. This allows you to offer relevant cards and reminders at the right moment — for example, before bed, on a walk or at the gym.

The Live Translation feature will be available on Series 9, Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models when used with an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence. When the language is set to English, the system will be able to suggest actions in the Messages app based on the content of the conversation — for example, suggesting to send a place via Check In or transfer money via Apple Cash.

List of devices that will receive watchOS 26