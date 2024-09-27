Apple Beats Studio Pro headphones have been released in a new Matte White color

Apple introduced a new version of Beats Studio Pro headphones in an exclusive Matte White color, a year after the release of the original model. The novelty is available for purchase exclusively on the Amazon platform at a price of $249.95.

In terms of characteristics, the headphones have not undergone any changes. They are equipped with 40 mm drivers, six microphones for an improved active noise cancellation (ANC) system and a transparency mode that allows the user to hear the surrounding sounds as needed.

The model supports Spatial Audio technology, as well as integration with the Find My service for device search. The headphones easily sync with iOS and Android devices. Battery life of Beats Studio Pro is up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Last year Apple introduced the new Beats Studio Buds+ TWS headphones. The model is an improved version of the original Beats Studio Buds. The headphones are available in three colors: Transparent, Black and Ivory.

Beats Studio Buds+ headphones received three times larger speakers. Thanks to this, Apple was able to improve ANC and transparency mode.Also, Beats Studio Buds+ can boast of an increased autonomy of up to 36 hours.

The novelty supports fast pairing technology with Android (Google Fast Pair) and iOS devices. In addition, the headphones have IPX4 protection, the Spatial Audio function with Dolby Atmos and fast charging (10 minutes provide up to 1 hour of device operation).