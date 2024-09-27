Apple Beats Studio Pro headphones have been released in a new Matte White color27.09.24
Apple introduced a new version of Beats Studio Pro headphones in an exclusive Matte White color, a year after the release of the original model. The novelty is available for purchase exclusively on the Amazon platform at a price of $249.95.
In terms of characteristics, the headphones have not undergone any changes. They are equipped with 40 mm drivers, six microphones for an improved active noise cancellation (ANC) system and a transparency mode that allows the user to hear the surrounding sounds as needed.
The model supports Spatial Audio technology, as well as integration with the Find My service for device search. The headphones easily sync with iOS and Android devices. Battery life of Beats Studio Pro is up to 40 hours on a single charge.
Last year Apple introduced the new Beats Studio Buds+ TWS headphones. The model is an improved version of the original Beats Studio Buds. The headphones are available in three colors: Transparent, Black and Ivory.
Beats Studio Buds+ headphones received three times larger speakers. Thanks to this, Apple was able to improve ANC and transparency mode.Also, Beats Studio Buds+ can boast of an increased autonomy of up to 36 hours.
The novelty supports fast pairing technology with Android (Google Fast Pair) and iOS devices. In addition, the headphones have IPX4 protection, the Spatial Audio function with Dolby Atmos and fast charging (10 minutes provide up to 1 hour of device operation).
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
A processor, a discrete video card, a fingerprint scanner, and a large storage device are all attributes of an advanced office laptop. But in order to keep the price of Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242, the company made some concessions. Let’s figure out what exactly
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Apple Beats Studio Pro headphones have been released in a new Matte White colorBluetooth earphones
In terms of characteristics, the Apple Beats Studio Pro headphones have not undergone any changes. They are equipped with 40 mm drivers, six microphones for an improved active noise cancellation (ANC) system
Telegram will share a user’s IP address and phone number upon request by law enforcement agencieslaw messenger Telegram update
Telegram has updated its Terms of Use and Privacy Policy to better deal with breaches