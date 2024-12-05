AOC CU34G10XP curved gaming monitor supports 180Hz refresh rate05.12.24
AOC has introduced the CU34G10XP gaming monitor with a 34-inch 21:9 VA panel and a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. The device features a 1500R curvature, a 180 Hz refresh rate and a 4 ms GtG response time, which makes it attractive to gamers.
The monitor supports 8-bit color depth, a contrast ratio of 3000:1, and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The model is equipped with an ergonomic stand, thin bezels and is compatible with a 75×75 mm VESA mount. For connectivity, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, HDMI 2.0 and a 3.5 mm audio jack are provided. However, the monitor does not have a USB hub.
The CU34G10XP is currently only available in the Chinese market, but its international release is expected. The cost of the device has not yet been announced, but the model is positioned as an affordable solution for gaming enthusiasts.
