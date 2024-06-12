AOC AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK) gaming monitor with a 540 Hz screen costs $850

Distillation of monitor matrix frequencies does not stop. AOC announced a new gaming monitor AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK). The monitor received a Fast TN matrix with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 540 Hz.

The diagonal of the panel is 24.1″. The display supports 8-bit colors and boasts a brightness of 400 nits. The response time of the device is 0.3 ms. The model has G-Sync and FreeSync technologies.

As for color accuracy, the AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK) screen covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut. The monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DP1.4 port and four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 for connecting peripheral devices.

The AOC AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK) gaming monitor comes with a height- and tilt-adjustable stand. The novelty has a phone holder. AOC has already started selling the AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK). The monitor costs $844.