Anti-rating of browsers with the “worst” privacy: ChatGPT Atlas, Google Chrome and Vivaldi are in the leaders  

Digital security experts have published a study naming the browsers with the lowest level of user privacy protection. According to a report by Digitain for December 2025, Google Chrome was almost at the top of the anti-rating, taking second place in terms of potential risks to personal data.

The first line of the list was taken by ChatGPT Atlas – a new browser from OpenAI, which received 99 points out of 100 on the privacy risk scale. Experts indicate that the product failed to pass the test for the so-called “state distribution”, due to which sites can track user activity even between different sessions. The analysis revealed problems in several areas: sites are able to identify the user without using cookies, the tracker blocking system does not work effectively enough, and vulnerabilities in basic connection and navigation protection were also recorded.

Google Chrome showed a slightly better, but still high level of risk, scoring 76 points. Despite a wide range of security and privacy features, the browser still belongs to the category of solutions with increased risk for user data. In the same zone were Vivaldi with a score of 75 points and Microsoft Edge, which received 63 points. Opera, Ungoogled, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Duck Duck Go and Tor were next in the ranking, and even in the latter, the level of risk, according to Digitain’s methodology, was not recognized as minimal.

AI worsens privacy

Digitain Digital Marketing Group Head Paruyr Harutyunyan separately drew attention to the growing number of browsers with integrated artificial intelligence functions. According to him, interest in such solutions is growing rapidly, and millions of users are trying new products amid the hype around AI. However, the mere fact of using modern technologies, as the expert emphasizes, does not automatically mean an increase in the level of security. He noted that even projects such as Mozilla Firefox have recently announced large-scale changes, trying to keep up with competitors.

Browsers with AI offer functions that classic solutions do not have, but users should be more attentive to data protection issues. According to him, artificial intelligence works by collecting and analyzing information, which means that such tools can receive more personal data than users themselves expect.

At the same time, experts note that browsers that are traditionally focused on privacy demonstrate more stable results. In particular, Mullvad Browser and Brave were not among the outsiders and received lower risk scores, which allows us to consider them more reliable in terms of protection against online tracking.