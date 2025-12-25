Anti-rating of browsers with the “worst” privacy: ChatGPT Atlas, Google Chrome and Vivaldi are in the leaders  

Anti-rating of browsers with the “worst” privacy: ChatGPT Atlas, Google Chrome and Vivaldi are in the leaders25.12.25
Digital security experts have published a study naming the browsers with the lowest level of user privacy protection. According to a report by Digitain for December 2025, Google Chrome was almost at the top of the anti-rating, taking second place in terms of potential risks to personal data.
Rating of browsers with the “worst” privacy
The first line of the list was taken by ChatGPT Atlas – a new browser from OpenAI, which received 99 points out of 100 on the privacy risk scale. Experts indicate that the product failed to pass the test for the so-called “state distribution”, due to which sites can track user activity even between different sessions. The analysis revealed problems in several areas: sites are able to identify the user without using cookies, the tracker blocking system does not work effectively enough, and vulnerabilities in basic connection and navigation protection were also recorded.
Google Chrome showed a slightly better, but still high level of risk, scoring 76 points. Despite a wide range of security and privacy features, the browser still belongs to the category of solutions with increased risk for user data. In the same zone were Vivaldi with a score of 75 points and Microsoft Edge, which received 63 points. Opera, Ungoogled, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Duck Duck Go and Tor were next in the ranking, and even in the latter, the level of risk, according to Digitain’s methodology, was not recognized as minimal.
AI worsens privacy
Digitain Digital Marketing Group Head Paruyr Harutyunyan separately drew attention to the growing number of browsers with integrated artificial intelligence functions. According to him, interest in such solutions is growing rapidly, and millions of users are trying new products amid the hype around AI. However, the mere fact of using modern technologies, as the expert emphasizes, does not automatically mean an increase in the level of security. He noted that even projects such as Mozilla Firefox have recently announced large-scale changes, trying to keep up with competitors.
Browsers with AI offer functions that classic solutions do not have, but users should be more attentive to data protection issues. According to him, artificial intelligence works by collecting and analyzing information, which means that such tools can receive more personal data than users themselves expect.
At the same time, experts note that browsers that are traditionally focused on privacy demonstrate more stable results. In particular, Mullvad Browser and Brave were not among the outsiders and received lower risk scores, which allows us to consider them more reliable in terms of protection against online tracking.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Anti-rating of browsers with the “worst” privacy: ChatGPT Atlas, Google Chrome and Vivaldi are in the leaders browser rating
Frst line of the list was taken by ChatGPT Atlas, a new browser from OpenAI, which received 99 points out of 100 on the privacy risk scale.
Samsung will be main memory producer for Apple Apple business ram Samsung
Samsung became the main supplier of RAM for the iPhone 17 lineup, increasing its share to 60–70 percent, while SK Hynix and Micron shifted their focus to producing high-speed memory for AI
Anti-rating of browsers with the “worst” privacy: ChatGPT Atlas, Google Chrome and Vivaldi are in the leaders
Samsung will be main memory producer for Apple
Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard can adapt the pressure of pressing
Google owners buy Intersect Power, a developer of data centers and clean energy facilities
NVIDIA is introducing restrictions for all GeForce Now users
Memory shortage forces ready-made computers to be sold without RAM
Fraudsters are selling DDR4 RAM under the guise of DDR5
Revolut stopped in Ukraine
Steam will left just 64-bit app, 32-bit version will stop working on January 1, 2026
Lenovo showed off an experimental Legion Pro Rollable laptop with a rollable screen
KLM introduces first electric aircraft tractors