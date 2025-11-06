Another deal worth billions. OpenAI has struck a deal with Amazon

OpenAI continues to strengthen its infrastructure for working with artificial intelligence. After concluding multi-billion dollar agreements with NVIDIA, Broadcom, AMD and revising the terms of cooperation with Microsoft, the company announced a new partnership with Amazon.

According to official information, OpenAI has signed a contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for $ 38 billion. As part of this agreement, OpenAI will use AWS cloud infrastructure to train and deploy its artificial intelligence models.

Amazon will provide the company with scalable computing resources, including Amazon EC2 UltraServers servers equipped with hundreds of thousands of chips. Such an expansion of the infrastructure will allow Sam Altman’s team to accelerate data processing and improve the efficiency of training large language models.

The project with Amazon is planned to be completed by the end of 2026, while the documents provide for the possibility of further capacity increases in 2027 and subsequent periods.