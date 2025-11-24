Another brand of Chinese electric cars will appear in Ukraine – AVATR

Chinese electric car manufacturer AVATR is preparing to enter the Ukrainian market and is doing so in a noticeably more orderly manner than some other brands that claim the niche of high-end electric cars. The AVATR lineup for Ukraine includes four models: 06, 07, 11 and 12.

AVATR is positioned as a brand that combines futuristic style, high level of equipment and technological emphasis. Changan and CATL worked on the SEA platform, which underlies the model range, while Huawei was responsible for the software. The platform allows for the creation of both electric models and hybrids with an extended range, and its architecture provides for variability in wheelbase and drive configuration.

The brand’s distribution in Ukraine is carried out by Atlant Motors Ukraine, which reports its readiness to provide not only the sale of cars, but also service and supply of spare parts. Dealerships have already been announced in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa, as well as Lviv, although the Lviv location has not yet appeared on the official map. The salon presented at the opening is designed to resemble the classic format of an official consulate. At the same time, the electric cars at the presentation were equipped with GB/T charging connectors instead of the European CCS2 standard, although the price lists indicate that both options will be available.

The company describes the AVATR 07 as an urban crossover. Its length is 4.825 meters, the model is available in versions with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The most powerful modification received a 440 kW installation and a battery of approximately 82 kWh. In addition to the fully electric version, the REEV version is offered with a gasoline engine that works as a generator to increase the range. The cost of the model depends on the configuration and delivery conditions and ranges from 37 to 60 thousand dollars.

AVATR 11 is presented as a more practical crossover, which is also confirmed by its dimensions: its length reaches 4.88 meters. The electric car in the maximum configuration is equipped with a battery of almost 117 kWh and can offer the REEV option. The price range is from 47 to 59 thousand dollars.

The flagship was the AVATR 12 – a model in the form factor of a grand coupe. This is a fully electric version without hybrid options, with a battery capacity of about 95 kWh and an all-wheel drive configuration with a power of 475 kW. The claimed acceleration to 100 km/h is 3.9 seconds. The cost, depending on the modification, is from 51 to 70 thousand dollars.