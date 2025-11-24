Another brand of Chinese electric cars will appear in Ukraine – AVATR    

Another brand of Chinese electric cars will appear in Ukraine – AVATR24.11.25
Chinese electric car manufacturer AVATR is preparing to enter the Ukrainian market and is doing so in a noticeably more orderly manner than some other brands that claim the niche of high-end electric cars. The AVATR lineup for Ukraine includes four models: 06, 07, 11 and 12.
AVATR is positioned as a brand that combines futuristic style, high level of equipment and technological emphasis. Changan and CATL worked on the SEA platform, which underlies the model range, while Huawei was responsible for the software. The platform allows for the creation of both electric models and hybrids with an extended range, and its architecture provides for variability in wheelbase and drive configuration.
The brand’s distribution in Ukraine is carried out by Atlant Motors Ukraine, which reports its readiness to provide not only the sale of cars, but also service and supply of spare parts. Dealerships have already been announced in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa, as well as Lviv, although the Lviv location has not yet appeared on the official map. The salon presented at the opening is designed to resemble the classic format of an official consulate. At the same time, the electric cars at the presentation were equipped with GB/T charging connectors instead of the European CCS2 standard, although the price lists indicate that both options will be available.
The company describes the AVATR 07 as an urban crossover. Its length is 4.825 meters, the model is available in versions with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The most powerful modification received a 440 kW installation and a battery of approximately 82 kWh. In addition to the fully electric version, the REEV version is offered with a gasoline engine that works as a generator to increase the range. The cost of the model depends on the configuration and delivery conditions and ranges from 37 to 60 thousand dollars.
AVATR 11 is presented as a more practical crossover, which is also confirmed by its dimensions: its length reaches 4.88 meters. The electric car in the maximum configuration is equipped with a battery of almost 117 kWh and can offer the REEV option. The price range is from 47 to 59 thousand dollars.
The flagship was the AVATR 12 – a model in the form factor of a grand coupe. This is a fully electric version without hybrid options, with a battery capacity of about 95 kWh and an all-wheel drive configuration with a power of 475 kW. The claimed acceleration to 100 km/h is 3.9 seconds. The cost, depending on the modification, is from 51 to 70 thousand dollars.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Monitors with OLED panels are becoming increasingly popular. Samsung Odyssey, ASUS ROG Swift, MSI MPG and LG UltraGear come in different formats and sizes, but they all share a technology that provides deep blacks and high contrast.
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Another brand of Chinese electric cars will appear in Ukraine – AVATR car china electric transport events in Ukraine
AVATR is positioned as a brand that combines futuristic style, high level of equipment and technological emphasis
Twitch received Ukrainian interface localization Twitch update
Streaming service Twitch has begun implementing full Ukrainian localization in its mobile application
Twitch received Ukrainian interface localization
Nova Poshta increases tariffs from December 1
Artemis 3 Moon landing postponed to 2028
Casio G-Shock Mudman – rugged watch with imitation hippopotamus skin
Chinese hackers carried out the first-ever AI cyber espionage
Meta to introduce anti-plagiarism tool to Instagram Reels
Samsung Smart Keyboard – compact aluminum keyboard with AI call button and DeX support
BenQ released 4K projector for entertainment venues
Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G
Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication