Anker Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro – 4K projector with built-in speaker

At IFA 2025, Anker announced its new flagship product – the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro, which combines a high-end laser projector and a full-fledged audio system. The device is positioned as a mobile cinema that can turn any venue into a space for watching movies, parties or presentations.

The projector is equipped with a triple laser system with 4K resolution and 3500 ANSI lumens of brightness, which allows you to display images up to 300 inches diagonally, even in daylight. For convenience, there is autofocus, keystone correction and a motorized lens that simplifies settings.

Anker paid special attention to sound. The built-in 7.1.4 speaker system includes a 160-watt overhead subwoofer, two retractable front speakers of 80 watts each, and two wireless rear speakers of 40 watts. Dolby Atmos support and proprietary FlexWave™ technology provide rich, spatial sound, making the device equally well suited for movies, karaoke, and outdoor events.

Despite its considerable weight of about 32 kg, the projector can be easily moved thanks to the built-in wheels and retractable handle. IP43 protection guarantees resistance to dust and rain, which is especially important when used outdoors. In addition to the projector, Anker will also offer buyers a 200-inch inflatable screen, but details about it have not yet been disclosed.

The company will launch on Kickstarter on September 23, 2025. By making a $100 deposit, buyers will be able to get a $500 discount off the starting price of $2,999. The retail price will be $4,999, and mass deliveries will begin in March 2026.