  

Android will soon have the ability to mark call as important

08.12.25

Google has started testing a new Call Reason option in the standard “Phone” application for Android. It allows the subscriber to pre-mark their call as “urgent”, after which this mark is displayed on the screen of the incoming call to the recipient, as well as in the call log if he did not pick up.

 

The function works only between contacts saved in each other’s phone, and when using the system application Phone by Google. Such a mark can prompt that the call should be answered immediately or, in the case of a missed call, remind you of the need to call back for a specific reason.

 

So far, only one type of status is available – “Urgent”, but Google does not exclude the appearance of additional options or the ability to leave your own short comment.

 

Call Reason is gradually spreading within the test beta. Availability depends on the smartphone manufacturer. You can check for updates in Google Play in the application management section, as well as in the settings, make sure that Phone by Google is set as the main application for calls.


08.12.25 | 13.05
