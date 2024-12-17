Android will limit smartphone visibility to Bluetooth trackers

Google is rolling out a new feature for Android devices that aims to detect and locate unknown Bluetooth trackers, helping to protect users from unwanted tracking. The new feature lets you temporarily pause location data for such trackers for 24 hours with the Temporarily Pause Location feature, and use Find Nearby to pinpoint them with a beep and map.

This system is similar to Find My Device, but is available to all Android devices running version 6.0 and above without the need for a separate tracker. The improved protection is part of a joint effort by Google and Apple to develop a standard for detecting unknown trackers that works across platforms.