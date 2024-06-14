Android smartphone files can be seen through Windows 11 Explorer soon14.06.24
Microsoft is preparing another attempt to create an eco-system with PCs on its OS and Android smartphones. An update for the Phone Link app that will allow users to wirelessly access files on their Android devices through Windows 11 Explorer. This innovation will provide the convenience of accessing files on the phone from a PC or laptop, similar to connecting an external hard drive.
Soon, users won’t need to open the Phone Link app to access files on their Android device. As noted by user @PhantomOnEarth in X, Windows 11 Explorer will soon be able to display an Android device as a sidebar shortcut. By clicking on this shortcut, users will be able to see all the files stored on the device and import them to their computer.
To activate this feature, you need to enable the appropriate setting in the Settings app on your Windows 11 computer. Phone Link and Cross Device Experience Host act as a bridge between Android and Windows, providing wireless access to files.
This feature is currently in testing and may soon be available to some users through Dev and Beta versions of Windows 11. Once testing is complete, the feature will be released to all users with compatible devices.
