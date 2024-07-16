Android Lollipop will no longer receive Google Play updates16.07.24
Google has announced that Android Lollipop devices released in 2014 will no longer receive updates for Google Play Services. This decision was made due to the fact that Lollipop accounts for less than 1% of all active Android devices. The company plans to focus on supporting more modern versions of the operating system to provide users with access to new features and improved security.
While Lollipop devices will continue to work, they will no longer receive security updates and new features. This may cause incompatibility with some applications in the future. Google recommends that users update their devices to current versions of Android whenever possible.
Follow these steps to update Android:
- Open Settings, then select System and System Update.
- The device will automatically check for available updates.
- If an update is available, download and install it.
