Android Auto will get a new music player design

Google has released Android Auto 13.4 with an improved music player design that makes using apps like Spotify and Apple Music more convenient.

The updated player has a redesigned layout: album art is now on the left, and the track progress bar includes the song title, artist, and playback time. Text has become more compact, and music control buttons occupy the entire width of the screen, while maintaining the previous functionality.

The update also includes a new font that improves the readability of text on the screen. Although the local media playback function has not yet been added, design changes may provide for its appearance in the future. The availability of updates depends on the type and resolution of car screens.