Android 16 will warn about fake mobile networks

The new Android 16 operating system will feature a feature aimed at improving user security related to cellular networks. It will allow you to recognize fake cell towers (so-called StingRay), which imitate real base stations and are capable of intercepting data from mobile devices.

By connecting to such pseudo-towers, attackers can gain access to sensitive information, including the user’s location and unique phone identifiers. Android 16 will notify you about connections to unencrypted networks and attempts to access device identifiers.

New settings will appear in the settings, such as “network notifications” and “2G network protection”, which allow you to disable outdated and vulnerable connection types. These features are expected to be supported only on new generation smartphones. The first compatible devices – Google Pixel 10 – should be released in the summer.

Activating Advanced Protection will give the following:

installation of applications from any sources other than Google Play will be blocked;

unsafe communication protocols, including 2G, will be disabled;

when trying to change security settings, the system requires mandatory biometric authentication or entering a PIN code.

In addition, in the active protection mode, filtering of incoming calls and messages is strengthened, as well as connection to potentially dangerous Wi-Fi networks is limited. All this is aimed at reducing the risk of phishing, data interception, and remote hacking.

First of all, Advanced Protection will be available to owners of Google Pixel smartphones – starting with the Android 16 QPR1 update. Later, devices from other manufacturers will also receive the function, but the exact timing has not yet been announced.