Android 16 will warn about fake mobile networks03.07.25
The new Android 16 operating system will feature a feature aimed at improving user security related to cellular networks. It will allow you to recognize fake cell towers (so-called StingRay), which imitate real base stations and are capable of intercepting data from mobile devices.
By connecting to such pseudo-towers, attackers can gain access to sensitive information, including the user’s location and unique phone identifiers. Android 16 will notify you about connections to unencrypted networks and attempts to access device identifiers.
New settings will appear in the settings, such as “network notifications” and “2G network protection”, which allow you to disable outdated and vulnerable connection types. These features are expected to be supported only on new generation smartphones. The first compatible devices – Google Pixel 10 – should be released in the summer.
Activating Advanced Protection will give the following:
- installation of applications from any sources other than Google Play will be blocked;
- unsafe communication protocols, including 2G, will be disabled;
- when trying to change security settings, the system requires mandatory biometric authentication or entering a PIN code.
In addition, in the active protection mode, filtering of incoming calls and messages is strengthened, as well as connection to potentially dangerous Wi-Fi networks is limited. All this is aimed at reducing the risk of phishing, data interception, and remote hacking.
First of all, Advanced Protection will be available to owners of Google Pixel smartphones – starting with the Android 16 QPR1 update. Later, devices from other manufacturers will also receive the function, but the exact timing has not yet been announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Android 16 will warn about fake mobile networks Android Security
Android 16 will report connections to unencrypted networks and attempts to access device identifiers.
BSOD will be removed from Windows 11. Error screen will be black update Windows
In the July Windows 11 Update, Microsoft will replace the traditional blue screen of death (BSOD), familiar to users for almost 40 years, with a black background.
Android 16 will warn about fake mobile networks
BSOD will be removed from Windows 11. Error screen will be black
Insta360 Flow 2 – inexpensive stabilizer with auto-tracking and support for Apple smartphones
Ukrainian mobile operators will be obliged to fight spam calls
Xiaomi introduced smart glasses with AI, camera and voice control
Facebook penetrate deep: social network’s AI will process photos before they are uploaded
TWS headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Core received flagship features for less than $60
Garmin quatix 8 watch lets you control your yacht with your voice
Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 with MediaTek has up to 17 hours autonomy
Amazfit Helio Strap fitness tracker has no screen
YouTube broadcasts will be available for users aged 16 and over
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 with 32-inch QD-OLED display works with AI