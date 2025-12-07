Analysts have noted a stunning failure in sales of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck   

Analysts have noted a stunning failure in sales of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck07.12.25
It’s been two years since the start of sales of the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck, which Elon Musk actively positioned as a new look at the American work car.
Experts have repeatedly expressed doubts about the success of the model, and the current “anniversary” analysis of sales clearly shows how the company’s loud statements differ from the real situation.
According to analysts at Cox Automotive, Tesla sold less than 39 thousand Cybertrucks in 2024, which is significantly lower than the planned goal of 250 thousand cars per year. As of October 2025, the company had delivered only 17,317 cars, which is 42% less than the same period in 2024.
Thus, less than 60 thousand pickup trucks were sold in two years, although Tesla initially planned to sell four times as many in one year.
In 2021, Musk told investors that the company had received more than a million orders for the Cybertruck, but it is now clear that this figure was significantly overstated.
The main reasons for low sales are delays in the launch of sales – instead of the planned 2021, the car appeared on the market only in 2023; numerous complaints about quality, due to which different batches of the Cybertruck were recalled at least ten times; a significant increase in cost – from the declared $ 39,900 to $ 69,900 in the basic configuration; as well as the limited practical value of the pickup truck for work tasks – in fact, the car is more suitable for demonstrating status, while average Americans more often choose cheaper gasoline or diesel pickup trucks.
We should not forget about Musk’s ambiguous political activity, which influenced a noticeable decrease in sales of Tesla electric cars in the USA, Canada and a number of European countries.
