AMD Ultra Ethernet is the first 400 Gbit network card16.10.24
AMD has introduced its first 400 GbE-capable Pensando Pollara 400 network card – even before the official release of the Ultra Ethernet specification (UEC) version 1.0, which is expected in the first quarter of 2025. Despite the postponement of the release of the specification, the card has already been announced, and its commercial access is planned for the first half of 2025, immediately after the official release of the UEC.
The Pensando Pollara 400 AI NIC is designed for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) networks. Key features:
- Intelligent multipath distribution that dynamically distributes data packets along optimal routes to prevent network congestion.
- Path-aware congestion control that redirects data from temporarily congested paths for continuous high-speed data flow.
- Rapid detection and bypass of network failures, ensuring seamless communication between GPUs to maximize AI cluster performance and minimize latency.
These features make the Pensando Pollara 400 an excellent solution for a scalable and reliable AI infrastructure, optimizing network interaction and increasing data processing efficiency in data centers.
