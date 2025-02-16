AMD Radeon RX 9070 graphics card to be unveiled on February 2816.02.25
AMD has announced the upcoming presentation of a new generation of video cards based on the RDNA 4 architecture.
According to the company’s vice president David McAfee, all the technical specifications, features and cost of the Radeon RX 9070 series graphics processors will be revealed on February 28. The presentation will be held online, and the broadcast will be available on the AMD Gaming YouTube channel. The start is scheduled for 8:00 AM Eastern Time and 2:00 PM Central European Time.
At the same time, AMD denied rumors that the Radeon RX 9070 XT may receive 32 GB of video memory. Frank Azor, AMD’s chief architect for gaming solutions, commented on the relevant publication in X (formerly Twitter). He succinctly noted: “No, the 9070 XT card will not come with 32 GB.”
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
AMD Radeon RX 9070 graphics card to be unveiled on February 28 AMD videocard world events
AMD has announced the upcoming presentation of a new generation of graphics cards based on the RDNA 4 architecture.
Windows KMS activator used by russian hackers to steal Ukrainians personal data hacker war
EclecticIQ researchers have identified cyberattacks that began in late 2023, which are linked to the Sandworm (APT44) group.
AMD Radeon RX 9070 graphics card to be unveiled on February 28
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices in Ukraine. Official sales have begun
Euro Truck Simulator 2 is being used to study driver fatigue levels
Google to hold I/O developer conference on May 20, 2025
Hyundai Casper Electric Cross crossover gets off-road body kit
Asus Cobble – stylish SSD case
YouTube in the US is watched more often on TVs than smartphones
Media Player Classic 2.4.0 is out. You can download it for free
Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 headphones get heart rate monitoring
Elon Musk will pay Trump $10 million to settle X lawsuit
First GeForce RTX 5090 power connector has already been melt