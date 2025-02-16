AMD Radeon RX 9070 graphics card to be unveiled on February 28

AMD has announced the upcoming presentation of a new generation of video cards based on the RDNA 4 architecture.

According to the company’s vice president David McAfee, all the technical specifications, features and cost of the Radeon RX 9070 series graphics processors will be revealed on February 28. The presentation will be held online, and the broadcast will be available on the AMD Gaming YouTube channel. The start is scheduled for 8:00 AM Eastern Time and 2:00 PM Central European Time.

At the same time, AMD denied rumors that the Radeon RX 9070 XT may receive 32 GB of video memory. Frank Azor, AMD’s chief architect for gaming solutions, commented on the relevant publication in X (formerly Twitter). He succinctly noted: “No, the 9070 XT card will not come with 32 GB.”