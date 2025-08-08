AMD Radeon RX 9060 8GB graphics card has reduced power consumption08.08.25
AMD has announced a new entry-level graphics card – Radeon RX 9060, which will become an affordable solution for the mass segment. The novelty did not receive the XT prefix and is positioned as an analogue of the NVIDIA RTX 5050.
Main characteristics
The AMD Radeon RX 9060 is built on the Navi 44 graphics processor and is equipped with 1729 stream processors. The video memory capacity is 8 GB GDDR6 with a bandwidth of up to 18 Gbit/s, the bus is 128-bit. Power consumption (TDP) is declared at only 132 W.
The device is aimed primarily at manufacturers of ready-made PCs, and not at independent assemblers. The performance of the RX 9060 will be sufficient for basic gaming tasks and everyday use.
Gaming Tests (1080p, Ultra)
According to AMD, the video card shows the following results in popular games:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 108 fps
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 98 fps
- Doom Eternal (with ray tracing) – 153 fps
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – 67 fps
- F1 24 – 188 fps
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered — 106 fps
- God of War: Ragnarok — 120 fps
- Resident Evil 4 (with ray tracing) — 100 fps
AMD has not yet revealed the official price and release date. However, according to preliminary data, the cost of the RX 9060 will be less than $299.
