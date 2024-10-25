Amazfit Up headphones use artificial intelligence in the noise reduction system25.10.24
The Amazfit company released Up open-type headphones designed for sports. Unlike traditional headphones, Amazfit Up has a clip-on design that leaves the ear canal open.
Amazfit Up uses artificial intelligence algorithms to reduce background noise during calls, improving sound clarity in noisy environments. Paired with an Amazfit smartwatch, headphone users get real-time workout updates and turn-by-turn navigation. Amazfit Up weighs 5 grams (each).
The novelty is protected against dust and water according to the IP54 standard. The device supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth Multipoint, which allows you to connect to two gadgets at the same time. The battery lasts up to 6 hours on a single charge. Case increases this figure to 18 hours. The novelty is fully charged via USB-C in 2 hours.
The headphones come in black, with a textured surface and a physical button to control playback, calls and voice assistants.
Introducing Amazfit Up: $49 open-back sports TWS headphones
The Amazfit Up is available now for $49.99/£44.90/€49.90. By the way, buyers in some countries can get headphones for free when buying an Amazfit Balance or T-Rex 3 smart watch. The promotion is valid until October 27.
