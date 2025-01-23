Alpina B8 GT – the most powerful model in the BMW tuning studio23.01.25
Alpina has unveiled the B8 GT, the most powerful production car in its history. Powered by a 4.4-liter V8 N63 engine, the sedan produces 634 hp and 850 Nm of torque. These figures are 12 hp and 50 Nm more than the standard B8, and provide an additional 100 Nm more torque than the BMW M5 CS.
Acceleration to 100 km/h takes just 3.3 seconds, and the car reaches 200 km/h in 10.5 seconds. Top speed is 330 km/h. Alpina has improved the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission to handle increased torque while ensuring high reliability and smooth shifting.
Features and design
Production of the model is limited to 99 units. Only 20 of them will be painted in a unique two-tone scheme that combines the company’s blue or green shade with black. The exterior of the car is emphasized by an aerodynamic carbon fiber body kit, an enlarged rear diffuser, as well as branded 21-inch Alpina Classic wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires.
The sedan’s interior is distinguished by leather trim with natural wood accents. On the center console is a metal plaque signed by the company’s founder Burkard Bovenziepen, who died in 2023.
Price and equipment
The price of the Alpina B8 GT in Germany starts at 225,000 euros. The unique two-tone paintwork requires an additional payment of 11,150 euros. The set includes a pair of branded leather bags and an exclusive Swiss watch, which emphasizes the premium nature of the model.
This car has become not only a technical achievement for Alpina, but also a kind of tribute to its founder, combining power, sophisticated style and exceptional attention to detail.
