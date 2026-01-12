Alphabet overtook Apple in market capitalization for the first time in 7 years   

Alphabet overtook Apple in market capitalization for the first time in 7 years12.01.26
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, briefly surpassed Apple in market capitalization. As of trading on January 7, Alphabet was valued at $3.88 trillion, while Apple’s capitalization was $3.84 trillion, CNBC reported. Alphabet last predicted Apple’s value in 2019.
The gap between the companies remains minimal, but analysts note a change in investor sentiment. Apple is currently in a relatively stable and predictable phase of development. In 2026, the company, according to market expectations, will focus on the next updates to the iPhone line, and, according to leaks, may introduce a foldable smartphone. In parallel, smaller products are also being prepared, including a new smart home hub and the second generation of the AirTag tracker.
Alphabet, in turn, emphasizes areas with a higher level of uncertainty. The company is actively increasing investments in the field of artificial intelligence and continues to develop projects related to autonomous transportation.
Investors have recently shown greater interest in companies focused on long-term and potentially disruptive technologies, even if they carry additional risks. Alphabet’s short-term advantage over Apple in capitalization reflects current market expectations and does not indicate a fundamental change in the alignment between the two technology giants.
