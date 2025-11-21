Ajax Systems Special Event: 55 new devices, wireless devices with Grade 3, Superior MegaHub for 999 devices

On November 21, Ajax Systems held its seventh Ajax Special Event presentation, which this year was unified by the slogan “The Courage to Be First.” Broadcast in 26 languages, the event featured 13 speakers, 94 offline meetings in 35 countries, and the announcement of 55 new devices. The main presentation took place in Frankfurt and brought together security professionals from across the globe.

Grade 3 Wireless Devices

The announcement focused on the world’s first Grade 3 wireless intrusion protection system. It includes motion and opening sensors, keypads, sirens, panic buttons, repeaters, and the Superior Hub G3 Jeweller control panel. The company notes that the new solution can be used in high-risk environments, particularly in the banking sector, and is based on Superior Jeweler technology, which offers increased range and communication stability. Sales of Grade 3 devices are expected in late 2025.

Cameras with a varifocal lens

Video surveillance was another area of ​​expansion. The Baseline series now includes HLVF cameras with a motorized varifocal lens and H2D NVRs with dual-HDD support and the ability to connect to up to 16 cameras via PoE. The Superior series features cameras with hybrid illumination, a motorized P-Iris lens, and two-way audio. Separately, the Superior NVR was demonstrated – a video recorder with built-in AI, designed for up to 32 channels and large video storage. The new Baseline models will go on sale in early 2026, while the Superior models will be available in the first quarter of 2026.

Superior MegaHub

The Superior MegaHub, a central unit capable of supporting up to 999 devices, attracted particular attention during the presentation. It is Grade 3 certified and designed for large facilities such as shopping malls, business centers, warehouses, and factories. The company announced that the new product will be available in the first quarter of 2026. Along with it, they unveiled the Superior Hub Hybrid 2, which now supports 250 adjacent devices and also meets the Grade 3 standard. Its launch is scheduled for late 2025.

New “curtain” sensors

The Baseline perimeter protection line has expanded with two curtain-type sensors. One, the Curtain Outdoor Mini Jeweller, is designed for monitoring narrow areas like doors and windows. The other, the CurtainCam Outdoor HighMount (PhOD) Jeweller, features its own camera and photo verification capabilities. Both devices are expected to go on sale in late 2025.

Hub BP Jeweller

The company also announced an update to the battery-powered Hub BP Jeweller. The new configuration features a power-saving mode that extends battery life to four years. The updated model is already available in select countries, with a wider rollout expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Ajax Services

A separate section of the presentation was dedicated to Ajax services. The company is expanding its tools for supporting a subscription-based user experience. Available solutions include the Ajax SIM card for backup communications, Ultra DP for dual-channel data transfer, Cloud Storage for video storage, and Photo Mode for photo verification of alarms. Engineers can now also pay for service activation directly within Ajax PRO, and end users will also have access to this functionality by the end of the year.

EN54 Line

The final product was the new EN54 Line – a wireless fire protection and notification system for commercial properties. Designed for quick deployment without complex programming, it is available for order, with sales planned to expand in early 2026.

This year’s Ajax Special Event showcased the company’s extensive ecosystem expansion, from intrusion protection and video surveillance systems to fire safety and automation. These new solutions form an infrastructure that the company positions as a comprehensive platform for various types of facilities and use cases.