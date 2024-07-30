Ajax LightSwitch now remember operating mode when the electricity is turned off

A very useful innovation was added by the Ajax company for switches. LightSwitch. When the voltage disappears in the power grid and then recovers, the Ajax circuit breakers remain in the same operating mode.

With blackouts in Ukraine, this turned out to be not entirely convenient, because the light could already be turned on in the apartment, then go off, and turn on again at night. As a result, in the middle of the night, when everyone was already asleep, the lamps and chandeliers were turned on again.

Now, in the settings, you can choose one of two states in which the device will be after the power supply is restored:

The device goes to “Off” mode.

The device returns to the mode it was in when the light was turned off.

The new function is available for the firmware of the following versions:

LightSwitch (1-gang) Jeweler, LightSwitch (2-gang) Jeweler, LightSwitch (2-way) Jeweler – version 5.60.1.42 and newer.

LightSwitch (Crossover) Jeweler – version 9.60.1.62 and newer.

LightSwitch (2-gang/2-way) Jeweler – support will be implemented in future versions of the firmware, which we will inform you about in addition.

Please note that on devices with firmware version 5.58.1.31, setting the state memory is not supported! To update the firmware, you can send the device to the service department by filling out the appropriate form form.

We will recall our impressions based on the results of our Ajax LightSwitch review.

Ajax LightSwitch is a surprisingly minimalistic and simple device that combines professional security technologies and thoughtful user experience. Like all Ajax devices, it is quite simple to install and configure to work in an already working eco-system.

You can turn a regular switch into a smart one without additional wiring. Having several such switches, it is possible to set up an automated shutdown of the light in the apartment when arming, switching on the next light when it is removed, and episodic switching on, if necessary, in individual rooms. Note that the switch must be installed by an electrician with a tolerance of up to 220, and Ajax devices by a professional installation engineer.

The cost of LightSwitch is usually higher than conventional switches, but at the same time lower than alternative options of specialized top brands with remote control. Belonging to the Ajax system allows you to integrate them into an already familiar and customized system.