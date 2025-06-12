AI is profitable. OpenAI has earned $10 billion in annual revenue

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has reported annual revenue growth of $10 billion at a current rate (ARR), nearly double the $5.5 billion it had in December 2024.

The company says that the strong use of ChatGPT by both consumers and enterprise customers has been a key driver of growth. By March 2025, OpenAI had 500 million weekly active users and about 3 million business customers.

Against this backdrop, OpenAI is planning to raise up to $40 billion in a new round of investment, led by SoftBank Group. If the deal goes through, the company’s valuation could approach $300 billion.

Despite its current growth, OpenAI ended its fiscal year with a loss of $5 billion last year. However, the current dynamics, according to the company itself, allow us to count on achieving annual revenue of $12.7 billion by the end of 2025.

The financial indicators emphasize OpenAI’s strong position in the AI ​​industry, especially considering competition from other players such as Anthropic, whose annual revenue recently exceeded $3 billion.