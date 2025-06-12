AI is profitable. OpenAI has earned $10 billion in annual revenue12.06.25
ChatGPT developer OpenAI has reported annual revenue growth of $10 billion at a current rate (ARR), nearly double the $5.5 billion it had in December 2024.
The company says that the strong use of ChatGPT by both consumers and enterprise customers has been a key driver of growth. By March 2025, OpenAI had 500 million weekly active users and about 3 million business customers.
Against this backdrop, OpenAI is planning to raise up to $40 billion in a new round of investment, led by SoftBank Group. If the deal goes through, the company’s valuation could approach $300 billion.
Despite its current growth, OpenAI ended its fiscal year with a loss of $5 billion last year. However, the current dynamics, according to the company itself, allow us to count on achieving annual revenue of $12.7 billion by the end of 2025.
The financial indicators emphasize OpenAI’s strong position in the AI industry, especially considering competition from other players such as Anthropic, whose annual revenue recently exceeded $3 billion.
Amidst the legal proceedings related to Google’s monopolistic practices, there has been speculation that the company may be forced to get rid of one of its key products – the Chrome browser. In response, OpenAI has officially expressed interest in acquiring Chrome if this scenario becomes a reality. Bloomberg reports.
OpenAI’s head of product Nick Turley confirmed the company’s intentions and said that integrating ChatGPT artificial intelligence into the Chrome browser will create unique opportunities for users.
Turley added that OpenAI had previously tried to cooperate with Google to use its search technologies, but these negotiations did not yield the desired result. He emphasized that the companies currently do not have any partnerships.
According to forecasts, in the event of the sale of Chrome, interest in the product from various companies will be extremely high, because the browser is used by billions of people and occupies a leading position in the market.
On the other hand, Google continues to defend the right to keep the browser under its ownership, noting that splitting the company could harm innovation in the industry. The US Department of Justice insists on limiting the monopoly, stimulating competition among the tech giants.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
AI is profitable. OpenAI has earned $10 billion in annual revenue artificial intelligence business financials
OpenAI reported annual revenue growth of $10 billion at current rate (ARR), nearly double the level in December 2024
You can pay fine in “Reserve+” soon with a 50% discount applications events in Ukraine war
The Reserve+ application already displays messages about violations, for example: “it looks like you have problems with your military registration.”
AI is profitable. OpenAI has earned $10 billion in annual revenue
You can pay fine in “Reserve+” soon with a 50% discount
Android 16 available on Pixel smartphones
Apple introduced iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26. What’s new?
Asus presented business notebook line major update in Ukraine
Razer Phantom Collection – mouse, mat, keyboard and headphones in transparent, glowing cases
Android 16 will have enhanced software protection mode
Xpeng and Huawei show interactive car windshield
Pitaka 5000mAh Power Bank with MagSafe weighs 118g
Snapchat is now available on Apple Watch
OnePlus 13s smartphone get Snapdragon 8 Elite and Sony cameras
92% of graphics cards sold in Q1 2025 were manufactured by Nvidia
Volvo released smart seatbelt