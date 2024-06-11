ADATA XPG Nia is a portable console based on AMD Phoenix and with support for LPCAMM2 RAM11.06.24
At the Computex 2024 exhibition, ADATA presented a prototype of the XPG Nia portable system. The device is based on the AMD Phoenix platform and should go on sale in early 2025.
One of the main features of the XPG Nia is the screen, which can be tilted to reveal additional ventilation holes. The device also has a web camera with the function of tracking the user’s gaze.
ADATA plans to publish a 3D model of the case closer to release, which will allow users to create different modifications of the device. The board can be used separately, for example, as a mini-computer.
ADATA XPG Nia supports upgrade, but it will not be possible to replace the processor with a more productive one. At the same time, users will be able to increase the capacity of solid-state storage and RAM.
The device uses LPDDR5X modules of the LPCAMM2 format with the possibility of installing up to 64 GB of RAM. Windows 11 will be installed as the default operating system.
The approximate price of the novelty will be about 600 USD.
