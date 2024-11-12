Acer released new Wi-Fi routers for gamers and the office

Acer is expanding its line of network equipment by introducing new routers that support Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE.

One of the new routers is the Acer Connect Wave T7. It has a unique wavy body design and supports advanced Wi-Fi standards with a maximum data transfer rate of up to 6400 Mbps. MLO to minimize delays and interference. The device can also work in Mesh-networks covering a large area, available in sets of one, two or three routers. The price of the model in Ukraine starts from UAH 7,999.

For mobile professionals and small offices, the Acer Connect X6E router is designed, which provides fast and stable communication via Wi-Fi 6E 6 GHz with a productive Snapdragon processor. LAN with speed support up to 1 Gbit/s and a connector for VoLTE/VoIP connection. The price of Acer Connect X6E is from UAH 14,899.

For gamers and streamers, the company offers the Predator Connect T7 and X7 routers, which use the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6E with minimal delays and high performance. These devices support MLO and Multi-Link Mesh technologies and operate in the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands. They are equipped with powerful 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex processors with passive cooling and have 2.5 Gbit/s WAN and 1 Gbit/s LAN ports. Prices for the device start at UAH 8,199 for the Predator Connect T7 and UAH 18,499 for the Predator Connect X7.

Also, for gamers without maximum requirements, the company introduced Predator Connect W6x, which supports Wi-Fi 6 and provides a data transfer speed of up to 6000 Mbit/s. This is a more affordable solution with a price starting at UAH 4,799.