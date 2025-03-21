Acer Radeon RX 9070 (XT) graphics cards are available in Nitro and Predator BiFrost versions21.03.25
Acer has officially announced its own versions of the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards, based on AMD’s 4th generation RDNA graphics processors. The new products will go on sale in Predator BiFrost and Nitro modifications.
Acer graphics adapters have received a cooling system with three proprietary FrostBlade 4.0 fans, which occupy 2.5 slots. Two or three 8-pin connectors are provided for power. Video outputs include three DisplayPort 2.1 ports and one HDMI 2.1.
The frequency formula of the Radeon RX 9070 in the Predator BiFrost version is 2210/2700 MHz (Game/Boost Clock), and the Radeon RX 9070 XT is 2570/3100 MHz. The Nitro line will be offered both in the standard version and with factory overclocking, where the performance corresponds to the Predator BiFrost modifications.
In Europe, the graphics cards will go on sale next month. The Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 9070 XT OC model is priced at 849 euros, the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 9070 OC will cost 769 euros. The Nitro Radeon RX 9070 XT OC and Nitro Radeon RX 9070 OC versions will be available at a price of 799 and 719 euros, respectively. The dates of the new products in Ukraine will be announced later.
