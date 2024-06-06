Acer Predator X27U F3, X34 X5 and X32 X3 monitors are equipped with OLED up to 480 Hz and support for G-Sync and FreeSync

Acer has expanded its line of Predator gaming monitors with three new models with OLED displays and high refresh rates: Predator X27U F3, Predator X34 X5 and Predator X32 X3.

All monitors support NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies, and feature true 10-bit color in 99% DCI-P3 space, delivering deep blacks, high contrast and greater color depth.

Models also feature adjustable height, tilt and swivel stands, as well as two 5-watt speakers.