Acer Predator X27U F3, X34 X5 and X32 X3 monitors are equipped with OLED up to 480 Hz and support for G-Sync and FreeSync06.06.24
Acer has expanded its line of Predator gaming monitors with three new models with OLED displays and high refresh rates: Predator X27U F3, Predator X34 X5 and Predator X32 X3.
All monitors support NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies, and feature true 10-bit color in 99% DCI-P3 space, delivering deep blacks, high contrast and greater color depth.
Models also feature adjustable height, tilt and swivel stands, as well as two 5-watt speakers.
- Predator X27U F3: This is a 27-inch monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 480 Hz. It has USB-C ports and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The monitor stand is equipped with a tripod socket for accessories. The model is expected to be available in the third quarter, starting at $1,200.
- Predator X32 X3: This 31.5-inch 4K UHD monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate that can go up to 480Hz in Full HD mode. The monitor is equipped with one Type-C port and two HDMI 2.1. It will be available in the fourth quarter of the year with prices ranging from $1,200 and up.
- Predator X34 X5: This is a 34-inch curved monitor with 1800R curvature and a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. The refresh rate is 240 Hz and the response time is 0.03 ms. The monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort and USB Type-C. The model is expected to be available in the fourth quarter, starting at $1,200.
