Acer Predator, Nitro, and ProDesigner Monitors at CES 2026

At CES 2026, Acer announced several new devices designed for both work and play. These included three premium gaming monitors, a dedicated 6K display for creative professionals, and a laser projector designed for home theater and gaming. Acer’s new gaming monitors were designed with a focus on high response times and image fidelity in fast-paced games.

Acer Predator Gaming Monitors

The Acer Predator XB273U F6 supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology and, in a dedicated Dynamic Mode, can operate at refresh rates up to 1000Hz. This minimizes blur and improves image readability in fast-paced scenes. The monitor features a factory-calibrated QHD IPS panel, boasting 95 percent DCI-P3 and 99 percent sRGB color gamut coverage. It also features built-in stereo speakers and an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and swivel adjustments.

The Acer Predator X34 F3 is a 34-inch curved QD-OLED display. It features a 360Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. According to Acer, the display delivers deep black levels and rich color reproduction with 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage, making it suitable not only for esports but also for visual content creation.

Another new product is the Acer Nitro XV270X P, which combines 5K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 330Hz. This monitor supports HDR400 and is designed for users who value high image detail and smooth picture quality in both competitive gaming and creative workflows.

Acer ProDesigner PE320QX Monitor

For designers and video editors, the company has prepared the Acer ProDesigner PE320QX. This display features a 31.5-inch panel with 6K resolution, 99 percent Adobe RGB coverage, and HDR600 support. AI ProxiSense technology is also mentioned, designed to improve energy efficiency through intelligent mode control.

Acer Vero HL1820 Projector at CES

In addition to monitors, the company also showcased the Acer Vero HL1820 RGB laser projector. The device supports 4K UHD display, delivers up to 5,500 lumens of brightness, low signal lag, and supports HDR content. The projector uses a mercury-free laser light source with a claimed lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. The enclosure is made using approximately 50 percent recycled materials, and boasts IP6X dust protection.

Monitor Prices

The Predator XB273U F6, Predator X34 F3, Nitro XV270X P, and ProDesigner PE320QX gaming monitors will be available in 2026 with prices ranging from $799 to $1,499. The Vero HL1820 laser projector will be available in Europe in March at a price of €1,499.