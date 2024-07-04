Acer Nitro 16, 17 and Nitro V 16 went on sale in Ukraine, prices from UAH 39,99904.07.24
The Kiev office of Acer announced the arrival of an updated line of Nitro gaming laptops on the Ukrainian market. The new models include Nitro 16/17 and Nitro V 16, equipped with AMD Ryzen 8040 (Hawk Point) processors with Zen 4 architecture.
Top configurations use an 8-core Ryzen 9 8945HS chip with a frequency of up to 5.2 GHz. Among the features of the new products, Acer singles out an updated design, the use of GeForce RTX 40 series video adapters (up to the RTX 4070 Laptop), an improved cooling system with dual fans and a thermal interface based on liquid metal, as well as displays with thin frames and an update rate of up to 1.
The laptops are equipped with up to 32 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and support the installation of two NVMe SSDs with a PCI Express 4.0 interface, which can be combined into a RAID 0 array.
The following variants of the new Acer Nitro 16/17 and Nitro V 16 are available in Ukraine:
- Acer Nitro V 16 ANV16-41 (NH.QRWEU.002) – from UAH 39,999;
- Acer Nitro V 16 ANV16-41 (NH.QRVEU.006) – from UAH 43,999;
- Acer Nitro V 16 ANV16-41 (NH.QRVEU.005) – from UAH 51,399;
- Acer Nitro 16 AN16-42 (NH.QSLEU.004) – from UAH 72,399;
- Acer Nitro 16 AN16-42 (NH.QSLEU.001) – from UAH 80,999;
- Acer Nitro 17 AN17-42 (NH.QSEEU.002) – from UAH 58,089;
- Acer Nitro 17 AN17-42 (NH.QSDEU.005) – from UAH 80,999;
- Acer Nitro 17 AN17-42 (NH.QSCEU.003) – from UAH 76,819;
- Acer Nitro 17 AN17-42 (NH.QSCEU.001) – from UAH 82,400
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Acer Nitro 16, 17 and Nitro V 16 went on sale in Ukraine, prices from UAH 39,999Acer events in Ukraine laptop
The top configurations of Acer Nitro gaming laptops use an 8-core Ryzen 9 8945HS chip with a frequency of up to 5.2 GHz.
Sega: The sequel to Crazy Taxi will get multiplayergames Sega taxi
Sega has confirmed that they have decided to move away from the single player concept and move Crazy Taxi into an open world MMO format.