Acer Nitro 16, 17 and Nitro V 16 went on sale in Ukraine, prices from UAH 39,999

The Kiev office of Acer announced the arrival of an updated line of Nitro gaming laptops on the Ukrainian market. The new models include Nitro 16/17 and Nitro V 16, equipped with AMD Ryzen 8040 (Hawk Point) processors with Zen 4 architecture.

Top configurations use an 8-core Ryzen 9 8945HS chip with a frequency of up to 5.2 GHz. Among the features of the new products, Acer singles out an updated design, the use of GeForce RTX 40 series video adapters (up to the RTX 4070 Laptop), an improved cooling system with dual fans and a thermal interface based on liquid metal, as well as displays with thin frames and an update rate of up to 1.

The laptops are equipped with up to 32 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and support the installation of two NVMe SSDs with a PCI Express 4.0 interface, which can be combined into a RAID 0 array.

The following variants of the new Acer Nitro 16/17 and Nitro V 16 are available in Ukraine: