Acer introduced Swift AI, TravelMate P6 and Nitro V laptops with new Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors

Acer has announced six new notebook models, including the ultra-light TravelMate P6 14 AI, Swift 16 AI and gaming models Nitro V. These devices are equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 200V, AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Snapdragon X Plus processors.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI is an ultra-light laptop weighing less than 1 kg and powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V processors. Its 14-inch IPS screen is available in 2880×1800 and 1920×1200 (touch) resolutions, has a brightness of 400 nits and 100% sRGB coverage. RAM LPDDR5X reaches up to 32 GB, and solid-state storage – up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0.

Acer QuickPanel automatically launches when the camera is activated, so you can quickly configure the camera and microphone. Acer PurifiedView 2.0 ensures smooth streaming during video conferences by optimizing power consumption through the NPU. Portrait Refinement, Gentle Lighting, and Super Sharp can improve appearance and lighting. with a triple array of microphones, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 will reduce noise and improve voice.

The 65 Wh battery provides up to 14 hours of battery life. Among the innovations of Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI is support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, as well as USB 4 Type-C, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 ports. The notebook’s intelligent features, such as Acer Experience Zone and Acer Assist, integrate AI capabilities to improve productivity and data processing. The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI will be available in January 2025, starting at $1,499.99 (€1,349).

Acer Swift 14 AI и Swift 16 AI

Acer Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI laptops received premium features, the Copilot+ PC label and the latest Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake processors. These devices focus on AI integration, security and convenience. Security systems are provided via Windows Hello, with fingerprint login or face recognition via the 1440p QHD IR webcam. A proximity sensor automatically locks the screen if the user leaves the workstation, and the dynamic rainbow icon on the aluminum lid and the AI ​​indicator on the touchpad add an aesthetic and functional accent.

The laptops are equipped with OLED screens with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. The Swift 14 AI is available with 14-inch OLED screens with 3K or 2K resolution, while the Swift 16 AI is equipped with a 16-inch with a choice between touch and a regular IPS display.

Both laptops support up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8448 RAM built into the processor and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Connectivity is via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, while HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports are available for connecting peripherals. The Acer Swift 14 AI can provide up to 29 hours of battery life thanks to its powerful battery and Intel’s energy efficiency.

Acer Swift 14 AI with new Intel processors will be available in September at a price of $1,199.99 (€1,199). The Acer Swift 16 AI will arrive in October for $1,199.99 and in December in Europe for €1,299.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI

Acer presented a new model of Swift Go 14 AI laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus SFG14-01 processors. These devices are equipped with 8-core processors with a clock frequency of up to 3.4 GHz and support for the built-in Qualcomm Hexagon NPU processor, which allows you to achieve high performance and energy efficiency. Swift Go 14 AI provides up to 28 hours of battery life, which makes them leaders in this indicator.

The laptops are equipped with IPS displays with a diagonal of 14.5 inches and a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and support for 100% of the sRGB color gamut makes them an excellent choice for visual tasks. For user convenience, there are dual speakers with DTS Ultra support, a 1440p IR camera with privacy shutter, and various ports including USB 4.0 Type-C and Wi-Fi 7.

The Swift Go 14 AI will go on sale in September 2024 starting at $999.99.

Acer Swift 14 AI

The Acer Swift 14 AI laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Strix Point processors is distinguished by an impressive autonomy of up to 27 hours of operation. In the maximum configuration, the device is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, as well as SSD drives up to 2 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4. The screen of this laptop is a 14-inch OLED with a resolution of 2880×1 DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500, with a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. There are also options with 120Hz IPS displays, touch or non-touch.

The laptop supports DTS Ultra technologies for enhanced sound and features a 1440p QHD IR camera with HDR support. The connectivity plan includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB Type-C ports (with USB4 and charging support), two USB Type-A 3.2 ports and HDMI 2.1. The Swift 14 AI from AMD will be available from September 2024 for $1,199.99 (€1,199.99).

Acer Nitro V 14 and Nitro V 16

The Acer Nitro V 14 laptop offers compact dimensions, making it convenient for gaming on the go. The device is equipped with a 14.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1600 or 1920×1200 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The response time is 3 ms, which is especially important for dynamic games. A special feature of Nitro V 14 is the MUX switch, which allows you to manually disable or enable the integrated graphics (iGPU).

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. The third-generation power management system optimizes the battery for longer battery life. You can control the performance and settings of the laptop through the NitroSense program, which also serves as a control center for AI functions.

The Acer Nitro V 14 will be available from September 2024, starting at $1,099.9 (€1,199).

Nitro V 16 has a screen frequency of up to 180 Hz, a diagonal of 16″ and a resolution of 2500 x 1600. It also received a GPU switch. The Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card provide gaming performance.

The new laptops with NVIDIA graphics cards also support some of Acer’s AI features, like PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 on the webcam with three microphones and noise reduction. Microsoft Copilot also works. Acer Nitro V 16 will be released in October and will cost from $1,299.99 (€1,449).