Acer Chromebook Plus laptops line includes gaming model

Acer introduces Chromebook Plus notebooks with built-in Google AI-powered tools for efficiency for both work and play.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE devices support advanced generative AI features for communication, creativity and collaborative project work, including Help me write.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a slim transformer that is optimized for productive work on the go. The design of the laptop uses a hinge with which the cover rotates 360 degrees.



The second model – Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE – a next-generation gaming chromebook with the latest hardware for streaming data and playing AAA games, available on cloud platforms NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Boosteroid , Amazon Luna and others.

Acer Chromebook for gaming?

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen display with WUXGA resolution (1920×1200 pixels) and anti-microbial Gorilla Glass. The screen-to-body ratio is 86.5%, and the maximum brightness is 350 nits. The display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. Active Stylus support is declared, and the case has a compartment for its storage.

The configuration can include an Intel Core processor up to the Ultra 7 model, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a storage device with a capacity of up to 512 GB. The Titan C2 chip and fingerprint reader are responsible for security. Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 includes a QHD (1440p) webcam with II functions, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 modules, as well as HDMI 2.0 wired interfaces, two USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 support and a USB Type-A connector . The battery provides autonomy throughout the day. The device is made in an aluminum case, certified by MIL-STD 810, has a thickness of 18.05 mm and a weight of 1.46 kg.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE also uses an Intel Core Ultra 7, 120-Hz IPS screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. Claimed 100% sRGB space coverage. The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE laptop is equipped with an RJ45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet LAN port

Prices

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-1H) will go on sale in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in May at a price of 979 euros (the exact date of delivery to Ukraine will be announced later).

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE will go on sale in North America in May at a price starting at $700.