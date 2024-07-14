A portable solar charger will provide an electric car with a range of up to 50 km

The GoSun company is preparing for release a portable charger called the Solar EV Charger, based on solar panels and intended for charging electric vehicles. The device is a compact portable structure that can be installed on the roof of a car. The novelty weighs about 32 kg.

The Solar EV Charger uses highly efficient solar panels. When the car stops, the panels unfold, creating a cover to absorb solar energy and convert it into electricity. This process only takes a minute. The device can be used at home, at work or in remote locations such as campsites.

The Solar EV Charger provides up to 1,200 watts of power, allowing for an electric vehicle range of up to 30 miles (about 50 km) per day of charging, although the average is 10-20 miles (16-32 km) depending on conditions. The device is suitable for vans, work trucks and campers, ensuring independence from the grid. After use, the panels fold into a secure car case with a lock to prevent theft.

The estimated price of the Solar EV Charger is $2999 and the start of deliveries is scheduled for 2025.