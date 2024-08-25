A pillow with a holder for a smartphone or a portable console costs $6025.08.24
The Mechanism company presented a new accessory for gamers – Gaming Pillow, a special pillow designed for comfortable gaming in a lying or semi-sitting position. The pillow, made of lycra fabric and filled with foam granules, resembles a miniature bean bag chair. It can be conveniently placed on the stomach or knees, which allows you to reduce the load on the hands, since the weight of the device is transferred to the pillow.
A feature of the Mechanism Gaming Pillow is the presence of two owners: one is designed to accommodate a smartphone, portable game console or e-book, and the other is for a portable battery that allows you to charge the device without interrupting the gaming process. The cost of the pillow is $59.
