A miniature USB solder reflow oven heats up to 350 ° C and costs $3009.08.24
In Japan, an unusual device for reflowing solder was presented – a miniature station that works from USB using Power Delivery. The device, called the USB PD Reflow Plate, is offered on the Japanese marketplace Shigezone. The gadget, despite its compact size and USB power, is able to heat its top plate up to 350 ° C, which is enough to work with solder.
By default, the upper plate of the device reaches a temperature of 280°C, but when the settings are changed, it can heat up to 350°C. The dimensions of the working surface are 55 x 55 mm, which allows you to freely place, for example, a single-board mini-PC of the Arduino Uno type. Although this device is intended for small jobs, it can be used to reflow solder on video cards and other boards, but such operations require care and experience.
The unit costs ¥4,400 (about $29), making it an affordable solution compared to traditional remelting furnaces, which typically start at $60 and can go up to several hundred dollars. However, using such a compact device carries more risks, and serious tasks, such as repairing completely broken contacts, will require full-fledged soldering.
This gadget can be useful for hobbyists and professionals who need a portable tool for specific tasks where traditional devices are less convenient or excessive.
