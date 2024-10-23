A fan, a heater, a Bluetooth speaker, a wireless charger and a lamp are all one Homiffi device

On the Kickstarter platform, Homiffi is a multifunctional device designed to ensure comfortable sleep and relaxation. It can work as a fan or heater, maintaining the temperature in the range from 20 to 30 ° C, with the possibility of cool blowing in five modes. The radius of action is 3 meters, which allows you to place it at some distance from the bed.

Homiffi is also equipped with a timer that allows you to automatically turn off heating or ventilation after a set time. In addition to the main function, the device serves as a clock, alarm clock and bedside lamp with 10 levels of brightness that smoothly increase when the alarm goes off, simulating the effect of sunrise.

Additional features include a Bluetooth speaker function with a 3-watt speaker for wireless audio playback and wireless charging of devices via the top panel. There is also a USB-A port for wired charging.

The cost of Homiffi for the first buyers is $99, and after the end of the Kickstarter campaign, the device will be available at a price of $119.