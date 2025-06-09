92% of graphics cards sold in Q1 2025 were manufactured by Nvidia09.06.25
Jon Peddie Research has released a fresh report on the state of the discrete graphics card (add-in boards, AIB) market for the first quarter of 2025. According to the data, total shipments of graphics cards from partners AMD, Intel, and Nvidia amounted to 9.2 million units. For comparison, desktop processor shipments reached 17.8 million units during the same period.
Nvidia still maintains its leadership and even strengthened its dominance. In the first quarter, its share grew to a record 92% – in fact, every ninth graphics card was shipped with a GPU from this company. At the same time, AMD’s position weakened: its share fell to 8%, and Intel practically disappeared from the market, despite the release of affordable Arc Battlemage series graphics cards, which were initially positioned as a mass solution.
Now the second quarter is of interest: will more affordable models based on Nvidia Blackwell and AMD RDNA 4 architectures be able to change the current balance of power, or will the “green” monopolist continue to increase its lead.
At the same time, the digital distribution platform Steam has published a new set of statistics reflecting users’ hardware preferences for May. One of the noticeable trends was the further growth in the popularity of AMD processors. According to the published data, the share of solutions based on this platform reached 40.31%, which was the highest figure of all time. At the same time, computers with Intel processors dropped below 60%.
On the graphics front, the situation remains stable – the top of the rating is dominated by video cards based on NVIDIA GPUs. Most often, user systems are equipped with GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 4060 and its laptop version. According to the results of the month, one of the representatives of the Ampere generation took the lead.
My analysts also recorded an increase in interest in the new generation of NVIDIA Blackwell video adapters. In particular, the GeForce RTX 5070 was able to increase its presence by 0.33 percentage points, while the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti appeared in the report for the first time with a figure of 0.21%. In addition, more and more users are switching to Windows 11 – the new OS has overcome the 58% mark in the overall distribution.
