88% of graphics cards sold in the 2nd quarter of 2024 are based on NVIDIA chips

According to Jon Peddie Research, expansion graphics card sales reached 9.5 million units in the second quarter of 2024, up 9% from the first quarter and up 46% from the same period last year.

The market leader remains Nvidia, which supplied 88% of all graphics processors for video cards during this period. In second place is AMD with 12%, while Intel’s share has practically reached zero. Experts note that in the future Intel may change the situation with the release of new Arc Battlemage 3D accelerators.

Competition in the GPU market is expected to intensify in the coming months. Nvidia is preparing to announce a new generation of GeForce RTX video cards by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. At the same time, Intel and AMD plan to present details about their new 3D accelerators in the first months of 2025.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 video card, released in October 2022, soon will complete its life cycle, according to Chinese sources. Production of this flagship model, along with the China-exclusive GeForce RTX 4090 D version, will end in October 2024. This decision is related to the preparation for the launch of the NVIDIA RTX 5090, which, according to rumors, will appear in early 2025.

Despite the high cost, which in Ukraine starts from ₴63 thousand, the video card was popular among gamers and specialists in the field of artificial intelligence. However, the RTX 4090 had its share of issues – most notably excessive power consumption (TDP 450W) and incidents of melting power connectors that in some cases crashed the card. However, the RTX 4090 became the benchmark for gaming performance, and demand for it remained high.

With the end of production of the NVIDIA RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 D, there may be a temporary shortage, which is likely to lead to a temporary increase in prices, especially in the artificial intelligence segment, where this model is also heavily used.

The new NVIDIA RTX 5090 promises to be 48% faster in games and, according to preliminary data, will be equipped with 28 GB of GDDR7 with a bandwidth of 28 Gbps. The question of energy consumption still remains open — various sources give conflicting information: some say it is increasing, others are saying it is decreasing.