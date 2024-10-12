7Sense SuperBrain 1 helmet headset allows blind people to sense their surroundings by converting images into tactile signals

Estonian startup 7Sense presented an innovative device called SuperBrain 1 – a telehaptic helmet that translates visual information into tactile sensations, allowing visually impaired people to literally “feel” surrounding objects and movements in three-dimensional space. This device uses a technology called a haptic mat, and works with dozens of contacts that gently touch the forehead, creating tactile images of what is happening around.

The SuperBrain 1, according to the developers, is a finished device, not a concept or prototype, making it available to consumers. The main target audience of this technology is people with impaired vision, who can be helped by the helmet to navigate in space and interact with objects. At the same time, no special training is required to use the device – it is intuitive for beginners.

The telehaptic helmet is powered by a battery that provides up to 3 hours of continuous use and charges via USB-C in just 60 minutes. SuperBrain 1 is already available for purchase in several European countries at a price of 9,000 euros and comes complete with a bag for convenient transportation.

This technology could be a revolutionary breakthrough in helping people with disabilities, offering a new solution for interacting with the world without the need for surgery, as in the case of Elon Musk’s Neuralink project.