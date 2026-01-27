48 million logins and passwords from Gmail have been leaked

A well-known specialist in the field of information security has confirmed that a database containing 149 million compromised account data, including information on approximately 48 million Gmail accounts, was leaked to the network.

It is noted that the beginning of 2026 was not the most successful from the point of view of password security. Yes, password manager LastPass issued a warning to millions of users after confirming the attacks; LinkedIn users are also under tension, as fraudsters have targeted their account passwords; and now there is a sensational news that 149 million compromised account data were discovered in an unprotected database in the network.

How the leak of Gmail logins and passwords was discovered

It was researcher Jeremy Fowler who discovered the database leak and published a report with his findings. According to him, the database contained a total of 149,404,754 unique logins and passwords. At the same time, it is emphasized that this is not a new hacking of services – with a high probability, this database is formed from the data of previous leaks.

In turn, the senior security engineer at Black Duck, Boris Chipot, reported that the database also contained credentials for entering government, banking, and streaming services, which makes it an extremely valuable target for cybercriminals.

The specialist turned to his contacts in Google and Gmail for comment and received the following response: “We constantly monitor such external activity and have automated protection tools that block accounts and forcibly reset passwords when compromised account data is detected.”