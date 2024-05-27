3DMark developers show video cards performance growth since 2016

The 3DMark Steel Nomad benchmark was released, which is positioned as the successor to 3DMark Time Spy. On this occasion, UL Solutions shared some interesting statistics. They collected all 48 million 3DMark Time Spy results over the past 8 years to show the increase in average graphics card performance over that period.

The resulting graph showed significant jumps in average 3DMark Time Spy results at times when AMD and NVIDIA released new generations of video cards. The greatest increase in productivity was observed in 2020 and 2022. Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA 2 3D accelerators hit the market in 2020, followed by NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and AMD RDNA 3 in 2022. In just eight years, benchmark averages have grown by about 2.8 times.

This growth shows how much the performance of graphics cards has improved and emphasizes the importance of the releases of new architectures from the leading GPU manufacturers.

Video card tests of 2016 at hi-tech.ua: