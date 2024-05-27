3DMark developers show video cards performance growth since 201627.05.24
The 3DMark Steel Nomad benchmark was released, which is positioned as the successor to 3DMark Time Spy. On this occasion, UL Solutions shared some interesting statistics. They collected all 48 million 3DMark Time Spy results over the past 8 years to show the increase in average graphics card performance over that period.
The resulting graph showed significant jumps in average 3DMark Time Spy results at times when AMD and NVIDIA released new generations of video cards. The greatest increase in productivity was observed in 2020 and 2022. Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA 2 3D accelerators hit the market in 2020, followed by NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and AMD RDNA 3 in 2022. In just eight years, benchmark averages have grown by about 2.8 times.
This growth shows how much the performance of graphics cards has improved and emphasizes the importance of the releases of new architectures from the leading GPU manufacturers.
Video card tests of 2016 at hi-tech.ua:
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A gaming monitor is equipped with a full set of technologies that will appeal to both gamers and those working with graphic content. Let’s talk about it in more detail
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
3DMark developers show video cards performance growth since 2016history videocard
UL Solutions collected all 48 million 3DMark Time Spy results over the past 8 years to demonstrate the increase in average graphics card performance over that period.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon X price starting at $1,350laptop Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptops have a 14-inch diagonal AMOLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2880×1800 resolution, and up to 500 nits brightness.