30 years games for $40. Blizzard released remastered Warcraft 1, 2, and 3

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Warcraft franchise, Blizzard has announced and released the Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest, featuring remastered versions of the iconic strategies that laid the foundation for the RTS genre and fueled one of the game’s most iconic franchises.

The collection includes Warcraft I: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered, as well as Warcraft III: Reforged, supplemented with bonuses from the Spoils of War Edition. The original Warcraft games: Orcs & Humans and Warcraft II are also part of the Battle Chest.

The remasters of the first two parts have improved graphics and modern controls, support increased resolution and allow you to switch between updated and classic views in real time.

In addition, Blizzard released an update for Warcraft III: Reforged, which increased the game’s size by 4 GB and received the designation Warcraft III: Reforged 2.0. The update includes an improved interface, redesigned locations and improved graphics quality.

The Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest is available for purchase on Battle.net for $39.99, while the Warcraft I and II remasters are available for $9.99 each.