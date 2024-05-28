2K monitor AOC Q27B3CF2 with IPS screen at 100 Hz costs 200 euros

AOC has announced a new budget monitor in Europe called the AOC Q27B3CF2. The main characteristics of the new product include a 27-inch display with an IPS matrix, QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 100 Hz. The monitor supports display of 16.7 million colors, which provides high-quality and rich images.

To connect to various devices, the AOC Q27B3CF2 is equipped with the following ports:

HDMI

DisplayPort

USB-C with support for DP Alt Mode and 65 W output power, allowing you to connect laptops with one cable for video output and charging.

In addition, the monitor has built-in speakers with a power of 2 W each, which provides basic audio without the need to connect external speakers.

Sales of the AOC Q27B3CF2 will begin in the coming days, and its price will be 200 euros.