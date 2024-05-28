2K monitor AOC Q27B3CF2 with IPS screen at 100 Hz costs 200 euros28.05.24
AOC has announced a new budget monitor in Europe called the AOC Q27B3CF2. The main characteristics of the new product include a 27-inch display with an IPS matrix, QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 100 Hz. The monitor supports display of 16.7 million colors, which provides high-quality and rich images.
To connect to various devices, the AOC Q27B3CF2 is equipped with the following ports:
- HDMI
- DisplayPort
- USB-C with support for DP Alt Mode and 65 W output power, allowing you to connect laptops with one cable for video output and charging.
In addition, the monitor has built-in speakers with a power of 2 W each, which provides basic audio without the need to connect external speakers.
Sales of the AOC Q27B3CF2 will begin in the coming days, and its price will be 200 euros.
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A gaming monitor is equipped with a full set of technologies that will appeal to both gamers and those working with graphic content. Let’s talk about it in more detail
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
2K monitor AOC Q27B3CF2 with IPS screen at 100 Hz costs 200 eurosAOC monitor
Key features of the AOC Q27B3CF2 monitor include a 27-inch IPS display, QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels) and a 100Hz refresh rate. Monitor supports 16.7 million colors
OpenAI has agreed using The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, The Sun for AI learningartificial intelligence business
As part of this agreement, OpenAI will have access to a wide range of news content from News Corp, including materials from such publications as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, The Sun and others