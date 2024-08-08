27-inch monitor LG 27UP550N with 4K screen and IPS matrix supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync

LG announced a new 27-inch IPS 4K monitor, model 27UP550N. The monitor is equipped with an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The brightness of the display reaches 300 nits, and the static contrast ratio is 1000:1. The 27UP550N supports 8-bit color depth and covers 98% of the sRGB color gamut. AMD FreeSync technology helps reduce screen tearing during games, providing smoother gameplay.

The design of the monitor allows you to adjust the tilt, rotation and height of the screen, which makes it convenient for use in various working conditions. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a 90W USB-C port that lets you charge devices and transfer data from a single cable.



The monitor supports HDR10, improves the contrast and brightness of the image for more saturated and realistic colors. Additional features include Dynamic Action Sync to reduce input lag and Black Stabilizer to improve visibility in dark scenes. OnScreen Control software is provided for convenient control of screen parameters. The price of LG 27UP550N will be $251.