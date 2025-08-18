19 Samsung devices that will receive 7 years of Android updates18.08.25
Samsung has adopted a policy of long-term support for its devices, and this policy now extends not only to flagships, but also to budget models. The company guarantees seven devices up to seven major Android updates and the same number of security patches.
List of models that will receive 7 major system updates:
- Galaxy S25
- Galaxy S25+
- Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Tab S10
- Galaxy Tab S10+
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
The first to receive such support were the S24 series models, which launched the 7-year support strategy. The Galaxy S25 series continues this tradition: owners will receive updates up to Android 22, and security patches will be released until 2032.
Previously, Qualcomm and Google announced 7-year support for some Snapdragon devices, but the final decision always depends on the manufacturer.
Smartphones are now aging more slowly than before, and Samsung thus gains a competitive advantage over Chinese brands that offer cheaper models with strong characteristics. Considering that modern devices can safely work for 5+ years, and the power of flagships is enough for basic tasks and a decade, this step seems quite logical.
