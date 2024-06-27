15 million pilots have made 1 billion flights during 4 years in Microsoft Flight Simulator27.06.24
In the four years since its release, Microsoft Flight Simulator has attracted the attention of 15 million players, who have taken more than 1 billion flights together.
The game was released in 2020 and quickly gained popularity thanks to the ability to virtually explore a digital copy of the world, including the ability to even find your own house. Microsoft Flight Simulator has received high reviews from critics, with a score of 91 on Metacritic.
The game was developed by Asobo Studio, also known for A Plague Tale. The game is available on both Xbox Series consoles and PC.
White ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO video cards are available in two variantsASUS GeForce RTX videocard
ASUS announced new video cards in white design from the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and GeForce RTX 4070 series, designed for fans of stylish design.
Users impersonated by artificial intelligence can now delete videos from YouTubeartificial intelligence video YouTube
These policy changes are YouTube’s response to growing threats related to the use of artificial intelligence to create manipulative content that can influence viewers.