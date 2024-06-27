15 million pilots have made 1 billion flights during 4 years in Microsoft Flight Simulator

In the four years since its release, Microsoft Flight Simulator has attracted the attention of 15 million players, who have taken more than 1 billion flights together.

The game was released in 2020 and quickly gained popularity thanks to the ability to virtually explore a digital copy of the world, including the ability to even find your own house. Microsoft Flight Simulator has received high reviews from critics, with a score of 91 on Metacritic.

The game was developed by Asobo Studio, also known for A Plague Tale. The game is available on both Xbox Series consoles and PC.