$1 million invested in Ukrainian drone manufacturer Huless on fiber optics02.02.25
Ukrainian defense tech company Huless, which specializes in the development of “tethered” drones, has attracted $1 million in investment to improve the Highline-T drones, which use fiber-optic communication.
According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the funds were received from international investors, the Brave1 grant program and the state bank.
The Highline-T is a drone connected to a control point by a cable, which allows it to hover at an altitude of 100 meters and operate even in conditions of electronic warfare (EW). In addition, the drone is equipped with a repeater that increases the communication range between the operator and the drone performing a combat mission.
Fedorov noted that Huless met private investors during the Defense Tech Valley summit, organized by Brave1. He emphasized that Ukrainian defense startups are already attracting millions of dollars and creating technologies that are not found in any other country in the world.
“Investments in Ukrainian Defense Tech are a contribution not only to the defense capability of Ukraine, but also to the security of NATO countries,” the minister concluded.
