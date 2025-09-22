Zoom will add photorealistic AI avatars22.09.25
Zoom has announced the launch of photorealistic AI avatars, which will be available in the service in December 2025. The innovation will allow users to participate in video calls even when they are not ready to turn on the camera.
To create an avatar, it is enough to take a photo in the application or upload a picture. After generating the image, you can change it into various professional costumes. During the call, the system will track the movements and facial expressions of the owner, synchronizing them with the virtual display in real time.
The company promises to introduce protective mechanisms. The Live Camera Authentication function will check the correspondence of the face in the camera to the uploaded photo, and a mark will appear in the participant’s window about the use of AI. According to product director Smita Hashim, these processes may change before the official release.
At the same time, Zoom will add live translation functions. The algorithm will be able to broadcast the speaker’s speech in nine languages - English, German, Chinese, French, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Portuguese and Italian – allowing participants to hear each other in their native language without noticeable delays.
In parallel, the capabilities of AI Companion are expanding: the assistant will be able to connect to offline meetings and sessions in Microsoft Teams or Google Meet, take notes, create tasks, and also take on the organization of the schedule and create clips.
Thus, Zoom continues to move towards the vision of CEO Eric Yuan, who spoke a year ago about a future where “digital clones” will perform some of the routine duties instead of people.
