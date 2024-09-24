YouTube will distribute conditional currency to the authors of new channels24.09.24
YouTube is preparing a new feature called Hype that will help smaller channels promote their content and stand out from larger competitors. This feature is designed to support bloggers and streamers with less than 500k subscribers.
With the help of “Hype”, subscribers will be able to promote the videos they liked using a special system: every week they receive three “Hypes” that they can apply to increase the visibility of the video in the ranking. This will allow content creators to attract more viewers and increase the popularity of their videos.
Users will be able to purchase additional “Hype” and these funds will be used to support bloggers and improve the monetization of their content. As part of the feature testing, 50,000 channels were promoted using over 5 million Hype.
There is no official launch date for the feature yet, but it looks like it’s not far off.
