YouTube will be banned channels for clickbait headers

YouTube has announced a crackdown on misleading clickbait titles and video covers, particularly for news content. The first changes will be implemented in India, where the platform intends to remove such videos without imposing strikes on channels. However, YouTube did not specify how it will determine the discrepancy between the title and the content of the video, as well as how it will classify news and current events, whether political or sports.

YouTube previously introduced training courses for content creators who violate the rules. After completing the course and following the rules for 90 days, the strikes are removed from the channel.

YouTube has also introduced an automatic voiceover function based on artificial intelligence, which allows you to create audio tracks in multiple languages. This technology, which is based on Google Gemini, imitates natural human speech.

At launch, it supports English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Once a video is uploaded, the platform automatically detects the original language and offers voiceovers in available languages, making the content accessible to viewers around the world.

The feature is especially useful for educational channels, such as cooking and crafting. In the future, YouTube plans to expand support for new languages ​​and add features that allow you to convey the emotions and tone of the original speaker. Although the technology is in its early stages, the company is actively working on improving it.